City extends deadline for assessment review

Press release:

The City of Batavia Assessor has extended the timeline for those interested in an informal review process based on assessment increase notices received over the past two weeks.

Any property owner who received an assessment increase notice who does not agree with the new assessment can contact the Assessor for a review prior to Grievance Day on May 25th.

Those scheduling a review will need to bring a completed informal review form to the appointment. Please visit the OAR’s real property data site at the link below to print out the informal review form to bring with you. A copy can be obtained from the City Clerk’s Office.

To access the form, visit http://geneseecounty.oarsystem.com/cityofbatavia/Home.aspx then click on “Residential Review Application” at the bottom left of the screen. There are two additional links above the application entitled “Valid Sales and Valid Sales with Photos,” that will assist in completing Section II of the application.

Appointments may be made to meet with the Assessor, Rhonda Saulsbury, between now and May 24th. Please call 585-345-6301 to schedule an appointment or with any questions you may have regarding the assessment review process.