October 1, 2017 - 9:48pm

City Fire will conduct hydrant flushing Monday

posted by Howard B. Owens in City Fire, batavia, news.

Press release:

The City of Batavia Fire Department will be flushing fire hydrants on Monday, October 2, 2017, from approximately 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. in the general area west of Bank Street and north of West Main Street.  Homes and businesses nearby will be affected.  These tests may result in a temporary discoloration of water in that area.  As in the past, please do not attempt to wash any clothing if your water appears discolored.  If you do experience a discoloration of your water, run cold water for about 5 minutes or until clear.

blue button