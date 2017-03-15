Online News. Community Views.

March 15, 2017 - 8:06pm

City firefighter wins award in 'Fight for Air Climb'

posted by Howard B. Owens in City Fire, batavia, news.

img_0544.jpg

Firefighter Christine Marinaccio was part of a team of Batavia Local 896 firefighters who participated this past weekend in the American Lung Association Fight for Air Climb at the Main Place Tower in Buffalo.  Marinaccio won the trophy for Fastest Female Firefighter, beating out the other women in the climb up the 24-floor staircase. Her time was seven minutes and 27 seconds. The five-member team raised $2,100 for the ALA.

