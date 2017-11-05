City firefighters receive confined spaces training

Press release:

This week members of the New York State Department of Homeland Security, Office of Fire Prevention and Control, were in the City of Batavia to train members of the Fire Department in Confined Space Rescues.

This course provided practical training in confined-space hazards; air monitoring and ventilation; space isolation techniques; personal protective equipment, including both supplied air, self-contained breathing apparatus (SCBA), and respirators, as well as retrieval systems and retrieval methods. Practical evolutions enabled the members to evaluate a specific confined-space incident and perform the necessary procedures to safely and effectively rescue the victim.

Several confined space entries occur at businesses throughout the City each week. After completing this 4-day, 32-hour course, the City of Batavia Fire Department now has 23 new Confined Space Rescue Technicians ready to respond 24 hours a day should an incident occur.