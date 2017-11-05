Online News. Community Views.

>> Download <<
New iOS App
Android version
not yet available

VOTE for Andrew's Invention

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

November 5, 2017 - 10:21am

City firefighters receive confined spaces training

posted by Howard B. Owens in City Fire, batavia, news.

bfdconfinedspacenov20172.jpg

Press release:

This week members of the New York State Department of Homeland Security, Office of Fire Prevention and Control, were in the City of Batavia to train members of the Fire Department in Confined Space Rescues.

This course provided practical training in confined-space hazards; air monitoring and ventilation; space isolation techniques; personal protective equipment, including both supplied air, self-contained breathing apparatus (SCBA), and respirators, as well as retrieval systems and retrieval methods. Practical evolutions enabled the members to evaluate a specific confined-space incident and perform the necessary procedures to safely and effectively rescue the victim.

Several confined space entries occur at businesses throughout the City each week. After completing this 4-day, 32-hour course, the City of Batavia Fire Department now has 23 new Confined Space Rescue Technicians ready to respond 24 hours a day should an incident occur. 

bfdconfinedspacenov20171.jpg

bfdconfinedspacenov20173.jpg

bfdconfinedspacenov20174.jpg

bfdconfinedspacenov2017_5.jpg

Post new comment

Log in or register to post comments

Calendar

November 2017

S M T W T F S
 
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
 
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2017 The Batavian. Some Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
Original content available for non-commercial use under a Creative Commons license.
Contact: Howard Owens, publisher (howard (at) the batavian dot com); (585) 250-4118

blue button