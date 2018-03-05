City releases authorized plumbers list

Press release:

The following is the list of City of Batavia Plumbers who have obtained their 2018 Plumbing Renewal License to do plumbing in the City of Batavia, NY.

Arthur Allen

2927 Main St.

Leicester, NY 14481

Richard Biegasiewicz

2 Burke Drive

Batavia, NY 14020

Jason Brownlie

100 Nassau St.

Rochester, NY 14605

Anthony Cellino

631 Bullis Road

Elma, NY 14059

Henry H. Cook, Inc.

3508 Rose Road

Batavia, NY 14020

345-0915 or 762-8064

Christopher Cook

3508 Rose Rd.

Batavia, NY 14020

345-0915 or 762-8064

James J. DeWald

JW Danforth

300 Colvin Woods Pkwy.

Tonawanda, NY 14150

Diegelman Plumbing LLC

4995 Ellicott St.

Batavia, New York 14020

Michael Dollendorf

140 Cooper Ave.

Tonawanda, NY 44150

James Ficarella

19 Warren St.

Batavia, NY 14020

Timothy Fortin

JW Danforth

300 Colvin Woods Pkwy.

Tonawanda, NY 14150

Joseph Grasso

2690 Wilson-Cambria Road

Wilson, NY 14172

Ricky Hale

28 Swan St.

Batavia, NY 14020

Warren Herdic

5769 Herman Hill Road

Hamburg, NY 14075

Matthew Kandefer

2215 Broadway

Buffalo, NY 14212

Richard Lovria

150 Ross St.

Batavia, NY 14020

Michael Mager

8939 Alexander Road

Batavia, NY 14020

Robert Marvin

Tradestar Mechanical

764Flower City Park

Rochester, NY 14615

Carl McQuillen

8171 E. Main Road

LeRoy, NY 14482

Philip Martorana

64 Hickory Hill Rd.

Williamsville, NY 14221

Fredrick Mruczek

1 Valle Drive

Batavia, New York

Thomas Mruczek

3 Valle Drive

Batavia, New York

Dave Muskopf

3198 Union Road

Orchard Park, NY 14227

Mark Napoleon

44 Morrow Avenue

Batavia, NY 14020

William Penepent

7182 Kenyon Avenue

Basom, NY 14013

David Pero

Charles R. Pero & Sons

121 Trumbull Pkwy.

Batavia, NY 14020

John Pestillo

8486 Seven Springs Road

Batavia, NY 14020

Erich K. Postler

615 South Avenue

Rochester, NY 14620

Alfred Rosemark

27 West Avenue

Elba, NY 14058

Gabriel Sepi, Jr.

25 Ganson Avenue

Batavia, NY 14020

Walter Szczesny

24 Wood St.

Batavia, NY 14020

Mark Taylor

8734 Stahley Road

East Amherst, NY 14051

Larry W. Toal

3670 South Main Street Road

Batavia, NY 14020

Ryan Toal

3670 South Main Street Road

Batavia, NY 14020

Joel Tucciarone

202 Roosevelt Street

Tonawanda, NY 14150