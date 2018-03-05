City releases authorized plumbers list
Press release:
The following is the list of City of Batavia Plumbers who have obtained their 2018 Plumbing Renewal License to do plumbing in the City of Batavia, NY.
Arthur Allen
2927 Main St.
Leicester, NY 14481
Richard Biegasiewicz
2 Burke Drive
Batavia, NY 14020
Jason Brownlie
100 Nassau St.
Rochester, NY 14605
Anthony Cellino
631 Bullis Road
Elma, NY 14059
Henry H. Cook, Inc.
3508 Rose Road
Batavia, NY 14020
345-0915 or 762-8064
Christopher Cook
3508 Rose Rd.
Batavia, NY 14020
345-0915 or 762-8064
James J. DeWald
JW Danforth
300 Colvin Woods Pkwy.
Tonawanda, NY 14150
Diegelman Plumbing LLC
4995 Ellicott St.
Batavia, New York 14020
Michael Dollendorf
140 Cooper Ave.
Tonawanda, NY 44150
James Ficarella
19 Warren St.
Batavia, NY 14020
Timothy Fortin
JW Danforth
300 Colvin Woods Pkwy.
Tonawanda, NY 14150
Joseph Grasso
2690 Wilson-Cambria Road
Wilson, NY 14172
Ricky Hale
28 Swan St.
Batavia, NY 14020
Warren Herdic
5769 Herman Hill Road
Hamburg, NY 14075
Matthew Kandefer
2215 Broadway
Buffalo, NY 14212
Richard Lovria
150 Ross St.
Batavia, NY 14020
Michael Mager
8939 Alexander Road
Batavia, NY 14020
Robert Marvin
Tradestar Mechanical
764Flower City Park
Rochester, NY 14615
Carl McQuillen
8171 E. Main Road
LeRoy, NY 14482
Philip Martorana
64 Hickory Hill Rd.
Williamsville, NY 14221
Fredrick Mruczek
1 Valle Drive
Batavia, New York
Thomas Mruczek
3 Valle Drive
Batavia, New York
Dave Muskopf
3198 Union Road
Orchard Park, NY 14227
Mark Napoleon
44 Morrow Avenue
Batavia, NY 14020
William Penepent
7182 Kenyon Avenue
Basom, NY 14013
David Pero
Charles R. Pero & Sons
121 Trumbull Pkwy.
Batavia, NY 14020
John Pestillo
8486 Seven Springs Road
Batavia, NY 14020
Erich K. Postler
615 South Avenue
Rochester, NY 14620
Alfred Rosemark
27 West Avenue
Elba, NY 14058
Gabriel Sepi, Jr.
25 Ganson Avenue
Batavia, NY 14020
Walter Szczesny
24 Wood St.
Batavia, NY 14020
Mark Taylor
8734 Stahley Road
East Amherst, NY 14051
Larry W. Toal
3670 South Main Street Road
Batavia, NY 14020
Ryan Toal
3670 South Main Street Road
Batavia, NY 14020
Joel Tucciarone
202 Roosevelt Street
Tonawanda, NY 14150
