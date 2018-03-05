Online News. Community Views.

March 5, 2018 - 10:03pm

City releases authorized plumbers list

posted by Howard B. Owens in plumbers, batavia, business.

Press release:

The following is the list of City of Batavia Plumbers who have obtained their 2018 Plumbing Renewal        License to do plumbing in the City of Batavia, NY.

Arthur Allen
2927 Main St.
Leicester, NY 14481

Richard Biegasiewicz
2 Burke Drive
Batavia, NY 14020

Jason Brownlie
100 Nassau St.
Rochester, NY 14605

Anthony Cellino
631 Bullis Road
Elma, NY  14059

Henry H. Cook, Inc.
3508 Rose Road
Batavia, NY 14020
345-0915 or 762-8064

Christopher Cook
3508 Rose Rd.
Batavia, NY 14020
345-0915 or 762-8064

James J. DeWald
JW Danforth
300 Colvin Woods Pkwy.
Tonawanda, NY 14150

Diegelman Plumbing LLC
4995 Ellicott St.
Batavia, New York 14020

Michael Dollendorf
140 Cooper Ave.
Tonawanda, NY 44150

James Ficarella
19 Warren St.
Batavia, NY 14020

Timothy Fortin
JW Danforth
300 Colvin Woods Pkwy.
Tonawanda, NY 14150

Joseph Grasso
2690 Wilson-Cambria Road
Wilson, NY 14172

Ricky Hale
28 Swan St.
Batavia, NY 14020

Warren Herdic
5769 Herman Hill Road
Hamburg, NY 14075

Matthew Kandefer
2215 Broadway
Buffalo, NY 14212

Richard Lovria
150 Ross St.
Batavia, NY 14020

Michael Mager
8939 Alexander Road
Batavia, NY 14020

Robert Marvin
Tradestar Mechanical
764Flower City Park
Rochester, NY  14615

Carl McQuillen
8171 E. Main Road
LeRoy, NY 14482

Philip Martorana
64 Hickory Hill Rd.
Williamsville, NY  14221

Fredrick Mruczek
1 Valle Drive
Batavia, New York

Thomas Mruczek
3 Valle Drive
Batavia, New York

Dave Muskopf
3198 Union Road
Orchard Park, NY 14227

Mark Napoleon
44 Morrow Avenue
Batavia, NY 14020

William Penepent
7182 Kenyon Avenue          
Basom, NY 14013

David Pero
Charles R. Pero & Sons
121 Trumbull Pkwy.
Batavia, NY  14020

John Pestillo
8486 Seven Springs Road
Batavia, NY 14020

Erich K. Postler
615 South Avenue
Rochester, NY 14620

Alfred Rosemark
27 West Avenue
Elba, NY 14058

Gabriel Sepi, Jr.   
25 Ganson Avenue
Batavia, NY 14020

Walter Szczesny
24 Wood St.
Batavia, NY 14020

Mark Taylor
8734 Stahley Road
East Amherst, NY 14051

Larry W. Toal
3670 South Main Street Road
Batavia, NY 14020

Ryan Toal
3670 South Main Street Road
Batavia, NY 14020

Joel Tucciarone
202 Roosevelt Street
Tonawanda, NY 14150

