City to host meeting tonight on new water main on Vine Street

The Department of Public Works will be holding an informational meeting regarding the scheduled installation of new water main on Vine St (East Main to East Ave), Chase Park (Vine St to Elm St), and Elm St (Chase Park to East Ave), and the installation of new sanitary sewer on Elm St (East Ave to North St) this year.

The meeting will be held Thursday, May 11, 2017 at City Hall, in the 2nd floor Board Room at 6:00pm. A brief project overview will be given with staff available to answer questions and review the construction plans.