Concertgoer accused of head-butting deputy, breaking his nose

The following people were arrested by the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office during the Jason Aldean concert at Darien Lake Performing Arts Center on Friday:

Robert A. Maharrey, 23, of County Road 149, Oklona, Miss., is charged with assault on a police officer after head-butting a deputy in the face breaking the deputy's nose. Maharrey was arraigned in Darien Town Court and jailed in lieu of $25,000 bail. Additional charges are pending.

Fredrick C. M. Dugan, 22, of Ward Road, Wayland, is charged with criminal trespass, 3rd, after allegedly reentering Darien Lake property after being ejected and told not to return. Dugan was arraigned in Darien Town Court and jailed in lieu of $250 bail.

Brycen A. Thoms, 21 of Valen Court, Wellend, Ontario, Canada, is charged with criminal trespass, 3rd, after allegedly reentering the concert venue after being ejected and told not to return. Thoms was arraigned in Darien Town Court and jailed in lieu of $250 bail.

Travis R. Bennett, 26, of Ch Lariviere L’isle-Allumettes, Ontario Canada, is charged with criminal trespass, 3rd, after allegedly climbing over a fence to enter the concert venue. Bennett was arraigned in Darien Town Court and jailed in lieu of $250 bail.

Stephen T. Imposimato, 21, of Whispering Hill Road, Woburn, Mass., is charged with criminal mischief, 4th, after allegedly smashing a window of another person’s car. Imposimato was arraigned in Darien Court and jailed in lieu of $250 bail.

Alexander C. Schweitzer, 21, of Towers Boulevard, Cheektowaga, is charged with criminal trespass, 3rd, after allegedly entering the concert venue through a back gate without permission. Schweitzer was arraigned in Darien Court and jailed in lieu of $250 bail.

Arthur J. Baker, 53, of Sparks Road, Arcade, is charged with trespass after allegedly attempting to reenter the concert venue after having been ejected and told not to return.

Marcus J. Haefner, 25, of Middle Road, Rush, is charged with trespass after allegedly attempting to reenter the concert venue after having been ejected and told not to return.

Shauna C. Lennon, 26, of Klemer Street, North Tonawanda, is charged with trespass after allegedly attempting to reenter the concert venue after having been ejected and told not to return.

Tyler S. Stroud, 22, of South Maple Street, Warsaw, is charged with trespass after allegedly attempting to enter the concert venue after being ejected and told not to return.

Antonio M. Donoso, 25, of Victor Drive, Rochester, is charged with trespass after allegedly attempting to enter the concert venue after being ejected and told not to return.

Jacob H. Tillotson, 18, of Walker Road, Pavilion, is charged with criminal trespass, 3rd, after allegedly jumping a fence to enter the concert venue.

Wes S. Snyder, 31, of Kendall Road, Holley, is charged with harassment, 2nd, after allegedly pushing a Live Nation medic several times.

Brady F. Metcalf, 19, of Shelly Road, Livonia, is charged with disorderly conduct after allegedly punching another patron in the face while exiting the concert.

Aaron T. Mills, 26, of Elm Street, Canisteo, is charged with disorderly conduct after allegedly pushing another patron while exiting the concert venue.