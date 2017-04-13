Online News. Community Views.

April 13, 2017 - 4:10pm

Consignment shop moves from Attica to Batavia

posted by Howard B. Owens in Second Hand Heavan, batavia, business.

secondhandheavenapril2017.jpg

After opening a year ago in Attica, Amanda Dixon decided her consignment shop, Second Hand Heaven, might get more business in the bigger city of Batavia, so she's opened her doors at 315 Ellicott St.

The shop offers a wide range of used items for sale, from furniture and household goods to clothing and toys, as well as art, books and DVDs.

Owning her own business, Dixon said, allows her to keep her 2-year-old child with her during the day, which she couldn't do working for an employer.

Plus retail is a people business.

"The people I've met are amazing," Dixon said. "It's really nice. I like it."

secondhandheavenapril2017-2.jpg

secondhandheavenapril2017-3.jpg

secondhandheavenapril2017-4.jpg

secondhandheavenapril2017-5.jpg

secondhandheavenapril2017-6.jpg

April 13, 2017 - 8:47pm
Robert Radley
Is that a Rolex or Folex in front?

