Corfu and Alexander receive Homeland Security grants of $84K and $92K

Press release:

Congressman Chris Collins (NY-27) today announced $92,994 in federal funding for the Alexander Fire Department. The grant was awarded through the Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) Assistance to Firefighters Grant (AFG) Program, which is designed to help first responders improve their capability to respond to fires and emergencies of all types.

“Firefighters are selfless individuals and are essential to keeping our communities safe,” said Congressman Chris Collins. “It is imperative that our fire departments have the resources necessary to keep their members safe while they are protecting others. I was proud to work with the Alexander Fire Department to secure this crucial $92,994 in AFG funding and thank them for their service.”

The Alexander Fire Department will use this $92,994 federal grant to purchase 15 Self Contained Breathing Apparatus (SCBA) air packs and 30 oxygen bottles. This will provide the Alexander Volunteer Firefighters with breathable air when responding to an emergency situation.

"This funding will help keep our firefighters safe and ensure they can properly respond to emergencies in the local community. We are strong supporters of the AFG grant program and will continue to work with Rep. Collins to support this important funding,” said Chief Marshall Merle.

The AFG Grant Program provides direct funding assistance to fire departments, State Fire Training Academies, and non-affiliated EMS organizations to enhance their response capabilities and to more effectively protect the health and safety of both the public and emergency response personnel with respect to fire and all other hazards.