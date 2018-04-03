Online News. Community Views.

April 3, 2018 - 2:16pm

County Democrats say, get involved, run for office

posted by Howard B. Owens in Genesee County Democratic Party, news.

Press release:

We Want You!

Do you want to make a difference and participate in government? 

Our local communities are looking for good people to serve at all levels. Be the change and consider running for office.

Contact the Genesee County Democratic Committee: geneseedemocrats.net or [email protected]gmail.com

GCDC is actively seeking candidates for the following positions:

  • New York State Senate District 61
  • New York State Assembly District 139
  • Genesee County Coroner 
  • Town of Alexander – 2 Town Justices
  • Town of Bethany – Town Highway Superintendent – Unexpired Term
  • Town of Elba – Town Clerk – Unexpired Term
  • Town of Elba – 1 Town Justice
  • Town of Le Roy – 1 Town Council – Unexpired Term
  • Town of Oakfield – 1 Town Council – Unexpired Term

