County employee cited following accident in Alabama on Tuesday

A highway department employee driving a county vehicle allegedly ran a stop sign on Macomber Road, Alabama, where it crosses Judge Road, at 11:31 a.m. Tuesday, causing a collision with a semi-truck.

Andrew Craig Smith, 41, of Batavia, was cited for alleged his alleged failure to stop.

Smith reportedly told Deputy Kevin McCarthy, who prepared the accident report, that he was looking at a map while traveling southbound in a 2012 Ford pickup and so failed to stop at the intersection.

Timothy A. Felschow, 59, of Watertown, was eastbound driving a 2006 Mack Truck with a trailer hitched on the back.

Felschow was transported to ECMC for evaluation by Mercy EMS with a complaint of chest pain.

Smith was transported by Mercy EMS to Strong with facial cuts.