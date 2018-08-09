Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

August 9, 2018 - 12:12pm

County employee cited following accident in Alabama on Tuesday

posted by Howard B. Owens in accident, news, Alabama.

A highway department employee driving a county vehicle allegedly ran a stop sign on Macomber Road, Alabama, where it crosses Judge Road, at 11:31 a.m. Tuesday, causing a collision with a semi-truck.

Andrew Craig Smith, 41, of Batavia, was cited for alleged his alleged failure to stop.

Smith reportedly told Deputy Kevin McCarthy, who prepared the accident report, that he was looking at a map while traveling southbound in a 2012 Ford pickup and so failed to stop at the intersection.

Timothy A. Felschow, 59, of Watertown, was eastbound driving a 2006 Mack Truck with a trailer hitched on the back.

Felschow was transported to ECMC for evaluation by Mercy EMS with a complaint of chest pain.

Smith was transported by Mercy EMS to Strong with facial cuts.

Post new comment

Log in or register to post comments

Calendar

August 2018

S M T W T F S
 
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
31
 
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2018 The Batavian. Some Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
Original content available for non-commercial use under a Creative Commons license.
Contact: Howard Owens, publisher (howard (at) the batavian dot com); (585) 250-4118

blue button