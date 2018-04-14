County highway superintendent advises residents to prepare for significant weather event

With as much as half an inch of ice accumulation in the storm the National Weather Service says is heading our way, County Highway Superintendent Tim Hens is recommending local residents treat this as a significant weather event and "stay put" for the night.

"Most of the area will be getting about half an inch of ice, which will be heavy enough to bring down trees and power lines," Hens said. "Combined with a strong northeast wind, which is opposite of our normal prevailing wind, there is likely to be major tree damage and sustained power outages.

"There is likely only a few hours left to gather last-minute supplies," he added. "After that, I would recommend staying put."

Unnecessary travel, he said, will only make matters worse for highway departments, emergency vehicles an utility crews.

He advises that those running generators use safe fueling and operating methods.

"Do not run a generator indoors under any circumstances," he said.

National Grid also sent out this advisory:

Storm Alert from the National Weather Service in Buffalo

In preparation for strong winds, freezing rain and ice accumulation across much of Upstate New York over the next 24 hours, National Grid has more than 2,000 line, service and tree workers on alert, including additional support from the company’s New England workforce and from neighboring New York utilities.

Crews are being deployed across upstate as needed, particularly in areas where the weather is expected to be the most severe. We urge customers to be prepared and remain safe.



Safety Tips:

Remember to never touch downed power lines; always assume they are carrying live electricity. Downed lines should be immediately reported to National Grid at 1-800-867-5222 or by calling 9-1-1.

Keep a number of working flashlights, at least one battery-operated radio and an extra supply of batteries in your home. Also, make sure to keep your mobile devices charged prior to an event.

Be sure to check on elderly family members, neighbors and others who may need assistance during an outage.

Customers who depend on electrically powered life support equipment, such as a respirator, should register as a life support customer by calling National Grid at -800-322-3223. (In a medical emergency, always dial 9-1-1.)

Stay Connected