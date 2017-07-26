Cuomo signs bill allowing rifles for deer hunting in Genesee County

Press release:

Senator Michael H. Ranzenhofer's bill (S5064) to permanently allow the use of rifles for big game hunting in Genesee County has been signed into law by Governor Andrew M. Cuomo.

Senator Ranzenhofer has issued the following statement:

“I am pleased to report that a new law will allow sportsmen in Genesee County to continue using rifles for big game hunting for years to come. The practice has proven to be successful since first enacted in 2015. Without action, the existing law would have expired later this year. That is why I worked throughout the 2017 Legislative Session to make the existing law permanent. Now, Genesee County will join other rural communities across New York State with a permanent provision.”