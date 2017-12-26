Online News. Community Views.

December 26, 2017 - 2:15pm

DA announces sixth term will be his last

posted by Howard B. Owens

lawrence_friedmanb.jpgNext month, District Attorney Lawrence Friedman will begin his six and final term as Genesee County's top criminal prosecutor.

Friedman announced his intention to step down after this term in a press release today about a swearing-in ceremony Thursday afternoon for himself and his staff.

At the ceremony, Melissa Cianfrini will be sworn in as first assistant district attorney. The position didn't exist for a couple of years before the County Legislature agreed to fund the position for 2018.

Besides Friedman and Cianfrini, also taking the oath will be assistants Robert Zickl, Kevin Finnell, and Shirley Gorman.

Friedman was reelected to his sixth four-year term in November.

Administering the oath will be County Clerk Michael Cianfrini, husband of Melissa Cianfrini.

The ceremony is at 1:30 p.m. in the County Courtroom.

Photo: File photo.

Upcoming

blue button