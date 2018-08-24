Dachshunds dash at Downs on Sunday

Press release:

It’s time to release the hounds at Batavia Downs.

On Sunday afternoon , 80 speedy Dachshunds will go to post in 10 heats trying to become one of the 10 finalists in the 2018 Batavia Downs Wiener Dog races sponsored by Genesee Feeds of Batavia.

The Wiener Dog races will begin at approximately 4 p.m. at the conclusion of the live harness races and are the final event of the annual Family Fun Day at the Races at America’s oldest lighted harness racetrack. Admission and parking are free for the afternoon of entertainment that always produces the largest on-track attendance of the year. Family Fun Day includes many free kids activities set up trackside in front of the new Batavia Downs Hotel.

All those who enter will receive a doggie bag courtesy of the official race sponsor, Genesee Feeds of Batavia. The owners of all heat winners will receive $25 in gaming Free Play and the top three finishers in the championship race will receive two Clubhouse buffet certificates and $100, $75 and $50 (first through third) in Free Play for the gaming floor. The top winner’s total prize package including the gaming Free Play is valued at $200.

Please note: If you have a dog racing, you must check in to the dog “paddock” tent near the valet parking lot and the dogs are not allowed on the apron of the track during the live horse races.

Dachshund racing was first held in Australia during the 1970s and rose in popularity in North America after a 1993 Miller Lite commercial made the “sport” cognizant nationally. In 1995 there was a national circuit formed with a final held in Ft. Wayne, Ind., as part of their German-fest celebration. The Wiener Dog Nationals were held there in 2018 for the 23rd year.

Batavia Downs is the first harness track in North America to present Wiener Dog racing as a promotion and has done so annually since 2005. The popularity of this event has grown exponentially since then with many other racetracks now putting on their own races. However the first and now longest running Dachshund meet held at a Standardbred track will continue its tradition of excellence once again this year.