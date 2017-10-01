Online News. Community Views.

October 1, 2017 - 10:36am

Darien Lake releases statement on problem with ride yesterday

posted by Howard B. Owens in darien lake theme park, darien lake, Darien, business.

Darien Lake management reports that some patrons received minor injuries yesterday on the Silver Bullet ride.

Here's the statement released last night by Chris Thorpe, Darien Lake Theme Park manager:

At approximately 5:12 this evening, in the process of bringing the Silver Bullet to a stop, some guests received injuries, resulting in minor first aid response from the Darien Lake Medical Team. The Silver Bullet, and all of our rides, receive standard daily inspections each morning. After injuries were reported, our safety crews conducted an assessment and confirmed that the ride is operating safely within standard guidelines. Darien Lake will reopen tomorrow at 11 a.m. and the Silver Bullet will be operational.

October 1, 2017 - 1:10pm
Roberta White
Roberta White's picture
Offline
Last seen: 7 hours 5 min ago
Joined: Jun 20 2014 - 10:34pm

Too bad for them that someone took a video. I saw it. The ride stopped in the air, which it isn't supposed to do. It caused the cages to shake violently.

October 1, 2017 - 1:13pm
Roberta White
Roberta White's picture
Offline
Last seen: 7 hours 5 min ago
Joined: Jun 20 2014 - 10:34pm

http://www.wgrz.com/mobile/article/news/local/multiple-people-injured-on...

