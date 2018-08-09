Darien Lake to hire 1,000 new employees for extended season

Press release:

Darien Lake Theme Park Resort — New York’s Coaster Capital — will hold open interviews and auditions from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturdays beginning Aug. 11 through Oct. 6 to fill numerous job openings including ride operators and positions for Fright Fest.

Fright Fest, the biggest Halloween event in North America, extends the park’s season through Oct. 28th with Friday, Saturday and Sunday operation. Additional ride operators as well as makeup artists, wardrobe assistants, technicians, ushers, and of course, ghouls and scare-actors are needed.

“We are seeking friendly, ambitious applicants who want to help us create memorable experiences for our guests,” said Park President Chris Thorpe. “Our extended season gives us a great opportunity to welcome hundreds of new employees into the Darien Lake family.”

Special Perks and Benefits

• Free Admission to the Park – An employee ID is equal to a 2018 Darien Lake season pass. Come as often as you like, free of charge!

• Free Park Tickets for Friends & Family - Where else can you work and earn free tickets to Darien Lake? Share the fun with your friends and family all season long.

• Opportunities to Advance - Our team members are on a fast track to success. With so many great opportunities, both new and returning employees can take on new challenges and develop their leadership skills.

• Great Resume Building Experience - Darien Lake offers great experience for future business leaders. Understand your labor force, how to manage inventory and interact with guests, all under the sun and in a place that’s all about fun.

Interested applicants may apply in person during any open interview period, apply online at www.DarienLake.com/jobs or call the Darien Lake Job Line at 585-599-5108.