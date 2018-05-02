DEC issues air quality advisory for today

The air quality index for today is expected to exceed 100 for ozone so the DEC has issued a health advisory from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Press release:

The air quality index...or AQI...was created as an easy way to correlate levels of different pollutants to one scale. The higher the AQI value, the greater the health concern.

When pollution levels are elevated the New York State Department of Health recommends that individuals consider limiting strenuous outdoor physical activity to reduce the risk of adverse health effects.

People who may be especially sensitive to the effects of elevated levels of pollutants include the very young and those with pre-existing respiratory problems such as asthma or heart disease.

Those with symptoms should consider consulting their personal physician.