Destro helps track Subway robbery suspect

It didn't take police long to locate a robbery suspect last night, with the help of tracking by a Sheriff's K-9, after a man went into the Subway on East Main Street, Batavia, and demanded money.

The suspect got away with an undisclosed amount of cash and fled on foot.

Deputy Chris Erion with K-9 Destro helped track the suspect and he was located a short time later at a nearby residence.

Taken into custody was Ricky L. Miller, II.

At the time of his arrest, Miller was allegedly found in possession of a needle.

He was charged with robbery 3rd, petit larceny, and possession of a hypodermic instrument.

He was jailed without bail.