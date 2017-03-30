March 30, 2017 - 11:38am
Disabled truck blocking traffic on Route 98, south of the city
There's a disabled truck on Route 98, just south of the city line, that is blocking traffic.
Law enforcement dispatched.
There's a disabled truck on Route 98, just south of the city line, that is blocking traffic.
Law enforcement dispatched.
Copyright © 2008-2016 The Batavian. Some Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
Original content available for non-commercial use under a Creative Commons license.
Contact: Howard Owens, publisher (howard (at) the batavian dot com); (585) 250-4118
Recent comments