Disturbance at Econolodge, Pembroke

An employee at the Econolodge in Pembroke told dispatchers she had to lock herself in a closet because of the conduct of a person in the lobby.

The activity was described as "unwanted advances" by the female guest.

The woman has apparently left the front desk area now, but the caller reports she kept repeating the phrase "the angels are with us."

She also reportedly "destroyed" the front desk area.

It's not known what room she is staying in.

Law enforcement is responding.

UPDATE 6:28 a.m.: The female has been located in front of the Flying J.