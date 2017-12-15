Online News. Community Views.

December 15, 2017 - 11:26am

DRI meeting opens public planning process for Batavia's $10 million prize

posted by Howard B. Owens in downtown, Downtown Revitalization Initiative, batavia, news.

drimeetingdec152017.jpg

Local community members met in City Council Chambers last night to discuss and map out their ideas on how to improve Downtown Batavia.

The public meeting is part of the Downtown Revitalization Initiative, the $10 million state prize won by Batavia, to help make improvements to downtown.

Community members discussed options to help establish priorities for how the $10 million might be spent.

This was the first of three public meetings. The public will also be invited to offer their opinions through online surveys.

The meeting was facilitated by Edward Flynn, planning division director for Labella Associations in Rochester.

drimeetingdec152017-2.jpg

drimeetingdec152017-3.jpg

drimeetingdec152017-4.jpg

drimeetingdec152017-5.jpg

