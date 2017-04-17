Online News. Community Views.

>> Download <<
The Batavian Mobile
Droid | iPhone

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

April 17, 2017 - 12:19pm

Driver accused of leaving disabled passenger at scene of accident in June

posted by Howard B. Owens in accident, Stafford, news, crime.

fargo.car-tree2016.jpg

nicolesullivanmug2017.jpg
Nicole Sullivan

A 31-year-old resident of Wyoming has been arrested and accused making up information about a car-tree accident at 2:35 a.m., June 10, on Fargo Road, Stafford, where a disabled passenger was seriously injured.

Nicole Kimberly Sullivan, 31, of North Main Street, Wyoming, is charged with assault 2nd, endangering the welfare of an incompetent or physically disabled person, falsely reporting an incident and operator leaving the scene of an accident with injuries. 

Sheriff's Office investigators say that following the accident, Sullivan was the actual driver of the vehicle, even though she initially told responders that driver had left the scene. Firefighters and deputies then conducted an extensive search of the area for the possible driver, both to locate the driver and out of concern the driver could be injured.

Later that morning, Sullivan admitted to deputies that she was the driver of the vehicle.

The passenger, Zachery W. Schwarts, 20, was transported by Mercy Flight to Strong Memorial Hospital.

Investigator Joseph Graff and Deputy Eric Meyer, who assisted in the investigation, assert that Sullivan failed to report the accident as soon as she was physically able to do so and that she failed to make timely notification of the need for medical assistance for the injured passenger.

Sullivan was also issued citations for driving left of pavement markings, unlicensed operator, aggravated unlicensed operation 3rd, failure to notify DMV of address change, no seat belt, and unregistered motor vehicle.

Also assisting in the investigation, Sgt. John Baiocco.

Top Photo: File photo.

Post new comment

Log in or register to post comments

Calendar

April 2017

S M T W T F S
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2016 The Batavian. Some Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
Original content available for non-commercial use under a Creative Commons license.
Contact: Howard Owens, publisher (howard (at) the batavian dot com); (585) 250-4118

blue button