Driver arrested after pickup struck by train in Bergen

A 46-year-old Bergen man has been charged with driving while ability impaired by drugs after the truck he was driving yesterday was struck by a train near Buffalo Street Road.

Donald R. Read reportedly fell asleep while behind the wheel of his 2000 Ford F250.

The truck traveled off the north shoulder of the road, down an embankment, and across the south side and north side tracks of the CSX line.

It came to rest near the northbound tracks.

An eastbound train on the north side tracks struck the rear of the pickup truck. The accident was reported at 6:50 p.m.

Both Read and his passenger, Frank L. Morrison, had gotten out of the truck before it was struck.

Even so, Morrison suffered minor injuries and was transported by the Bergen Volunteer Ambulance to Unity Hospital in Rochester.

Read was also charged with moving from lane unsafely, unlawful possession of marijuana, and trespassing. Other charges are pending.

The accident was investigated by Sgt. Jason Saile, Deputy Rachel Diehl, Deputy James Stack, and Deputy Eric Meyer. Assisting at the scene were members of the Bergen Volunteer Fire Department and personnel from CSX.

(Initial Report)