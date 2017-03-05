Driver in high-speed chase that ended on South Main suspected of driving stolen vehicle

A 32-year-old Depew woman is in custody today after allegedly leading police on a high-speed chase through Corfu, the Town of Batavia and into the City of Batavia where the reportedly stolen car she was driving hit a spike strip before crashing into a tree.

Kimberly A. Genson, of Lancer Court, Depew, is charged with criminal possession of stolen property 4th, unlawful fleeing a police officer and reckless driving.

The chase started after Deputy Rachel Diehl was dispatched to the Corfu area to investigate a complaint driving erratically.

Diehl spotted a vehicle fitting the description, a black SUV, heading eastbound at a high rate of speed on Route 33. Diehl activated her emergency lights, but rather than stop, the vehicle sped up, according to the Sheriff's Office report. Diehl initiated a pursuit and backup units responded.

Spike strips were deployed on Pearl Street in the City of Batavia. The strips caused the vehicle to slow down, but it continued and tried to negotiate a turn onto South Main Street where the driver lost control and the vehicle struck a tree.

The Sheriff's report includes no mention of any possible injuries.

The vehicle had been reported as stolen earlier in the day in Buffalo.

The investigation is ongoing and being conducted by Diehl, Deputy Ryan Long, Deputy Rich Schildwaster and Sgt. Jason Saile. Assisting at the scene were Batavia PD, State Police, City Fire and Mercy EMS.

Genson was arraigned this afternoon in Town of Batavia Court and jailed on $25,000 bail or $50,000 bond.

Photo submitted by Samantha Schoener.

(initial report)