Online News. Community Views.

>> Download <<
The Batavian Mobile
Droid | iPhone

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

July 27, 2017 - 12:03pm

Driver injured after striking construction trailer parked in roadway

posted by Howard B. Owens in accident, news, pembroke, corfu, notify.

resized_20170726_091340.jpg

A 37-year-old Corfu resident was flown by Mercy Flight to ECMC yesterday morning after her car struck a parked construction trailer on Hopkins Road, Pembroke, at 8:18 a.m.

The trailer was parked partially in the roadway and it may have been difficult for Lori Schwab to see in the early morning sun as she came over a rise in a hill, according to investigators.

She was driving a 2009 Chevy sedan.

The trailer is registered to B&B Paving and Excavating, of Middleport. It wasn't attached to another vehicle at the time of the accident.

The owner was cited for alleged parking or standing on a main traveled paved roadway.

The accident was investigated by Deputy Kevin McCarthy.

Photo: By Alecia Kaus/Video News Service.

Post new comment

Log in or register to post comments

Calendar

July 2017

S M T W T F S
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
31
 
 
 
 
 
 

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2016 The Batavian. Some Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
Original content available for non-commercial use under a Creative Commons license.
Contact: Howard Owens, publisher (howard (at) the batavian dot com); (585) 250-4118

blue button