East Pembroke resident seriously injured in ATV accident

The Sheriff's Office is investigating an ATV accident reported at 8:16 p.m., Sunday, in the area of 8706 Hartshorn Road, Batavia, the seriously injured the rider.

Robert A. Boyce, 51, of East Pembroke, was transported via Mercy Flight to ECMC with unknown injuries.

The preliminary investigation indicates Boyce was traveling east on the trail along National Grid power lines about 200 yards from Hartshorn Road when he failed to negotiate a turn, rolling his ATV.

Assisting at the scene were Mercy EMS and East Pembroke Fire.

The investigation is being conducted by Sgt. Andrew Hale, Investigator Christopher Parker, and Deputy Travis Demuth.

(Initial Post)