May 4, 2017 - 6:09pm

Elba Drama Club putting members in the 'Spotlight' on May 13

posted by Howard B. Owens in elba, Elba Central School Drama Club, arts, entertainment, news.

elbaspotlight2017.jpg

The Elba Central School Drama Club performs a Broadway musical review they've dubbed "Spotlight" at 7 p.m. Saturday, May 13, in the school's auditorium.

Drama Club members past and present were invited to audition for the show, performing show tunes of their choosing so long as they numbers hadn't been part of a past or an upcoming show.

After the performance, audience members will be invited to participate in a mega game of musical chairs in the gym.

elbaspotlight2017-2.jpg

elbaspotlight2017-3.jpg

elbaspotlight2017-4.jpg

elbaspotlight2017-5.jpg

elbaspotlight2017-6.jpg

