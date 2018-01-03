Elba resident killed in Thruway crash in Depew

A 64-year-old Elba resident died yesterday following a traffic accident on the Thruway at mile marker 417.2, in Depew, when he was unable to stop in time to avoid rear-ending a tractor-trailer that stopped quickly to avoid another collision.

Edward Torres was transported by ground ambulance following the accident at 1:54 p.m. to Erie County Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

State Police say Torres was eastbound behind a tractor-trailer that was also eastbound. There was an accident ahead of the truck and the truck came to an abrupt stop. Torres was unable to stop in time to avoid a crash.

There were other people injured and one person remains in serious condition.

The accident remains under investigation.