January 3, 2018 - 10:02am

Elba resident killed in Thruway crash in Depew

posted by Howard B. Owens in accident, news, elba, notify.

A 64-year-old Elba resident died yesterday following a traffic accident on the Thruway at mile marker 417.2, in Depew, when he was unable to stop in time to avoid rear-ending a tractor-trailer that stopped quickly to avoid another collision.

Edward Torres was transported by ground ambulance following the accident at 1:54 p.m. to Erie County Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

State Police say Torres was eastbound behind a tractor-trailer that was also eastbound. There was an accident ahead of the truck and the truck came to an abrupt stop. Torres was unable to stop in time to avoid a crash.

There were other people injured and one person remains in serious condition.

The accident remains under investigation.

