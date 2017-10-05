Election commissioners trying to find new, suitable polling location on the east side of Town of Batavia

Eastern Town of Batavia needs a new polling place, one more convenient and suitable for citizens in those districts, but finding the right place has proven difficult, elections commissioners Dick Siebert and Lorie Longhany told the County's Ways and Means Committee on Wednesday.

"We’ve looked everyplace," Siebert said. "We’ve looked at churches, we’ve looked at everything out there and there’s nothing available."

Any location has to be not just available on election days, but accessible and with plenty of parking.

There was a location on Clinton Street Road, but it's no longer available.

"We've got a couple of options on the table that we're looking into," Longhany said. "We hope something will come to fruition soon. We need to find a place that is good for the public and good for us."

One option is the new Richard C. Call Arena at GCC.

In the past, GCC hasn't been a good option because the buildings weren't accessible for some residents.

The new arena is accessible and has plenty of parking.

County Manager Jay Gsell said he has an inquiry out to college officials to see if that location can be used.