Empire Access working to restore service to region

Empire Access suffered a significant fiber network outage earlier tonight. Here is a statement from the company:

A truck struck and sheared off a pole at the interconnection point of two fiber networks providing service to our customers in the western New York area. The damage to the fiber-optic cables is extensive, but crews are on-site and will restore services as quickly as possible.

For status updates, please visit our website at:

https://status.empireaccess.com/