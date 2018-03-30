Online News. Community Views.

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

March 30, 2018 - 11:58am

Everything is fine at Ascension Parish after report of basement flooding

posted by Howard B. Owens in Ascension Parish, batavia, news.

Last night we reported a call for flooding in the basement accat Ascension Parish. This morning, received this update from the Parish office:

There was a small amount of water in the basement of the church due to a clogged storm drain on Swan Street.

No services were affected.

Weekend services will take place as scheduled:

  • Good Friday Passion of the Lord 2 p.m., March 30
  • Easter Vigil Mass at 8 p.m., Saturday, March 31
  • Easter Mass 9 a.m. and 11 a.m Sunday, April 1

Post new comment

Log in or register to post comments

Calendar

March 2018

S M T W T F S
 
 
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
31
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2017 The Batavian. Some Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
Original content available for non-commercial use under a Creative Commons license.
Contact: Howard Owens, publisher (howard (at) the batavian dot com); (585) 250-4118

blue button