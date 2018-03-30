March 30, 2018 - 11:58am
Everything is fine at Ascension Parish after report of basement flooding
Ascension Parish, batavia, news.
Last night we reported a call for flooding in the basement accat Ascension Parish. This morning, received this update from the Parish office:
There was a small amount of water in the basement of the church due to a clogged storm drain on Swan Street.
No services were affected.
Weekend services will take place as scheduled:
- Good Friday Passion of the Lord 2 p.m., March 30
- Easter Vigil Mass at 8 p.m., Saturday, March 31
- Easter Mass 9 a.m. and 11 a.m Sunday, April 1
