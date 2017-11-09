Expect below freezing temperatures by the morning, possible snow

Scott Hetsko, a member of the weather team at our news partner 13WHAM provided this forecast for Genesee County:

You can expect temperatures to plummet into the lower 20s and even a few upper teens by morning. I expect some squalls to develop off the lake between midnight and 5 a.m. in your area. Expect snow to vary between a coating to 2”. The main concern will be a quick freeze which will make for icy spots on area roads. Wind gusts overnight will range from 15-35 mph.