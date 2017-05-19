Father and son now a team at Sallome Heating and Cooling

For more than 70 years, there's been a Sallome in the heating and cooling business in Batavia with John Sallome, Jr., joining his father's business, the tradition looks to continue for decades more, at least.

"I went to school and all my friends were like, ‘it’s pretty cool that you get to work for your own family business instead of going to work for somebody else,'” John, Jr., said.

The 21-year-old Sallome, the son of John and Marianne, graduated from the heating and air technology program at Alfred State, where he was a top student and received the New York Propane Gas association Ganey Memorial Scholarship Award and Air-Conditioning and Heating Outstanding Student Award.

After graduating from Batavia HS, John, Jr., thought he might like to work in computers, but after starting down that path, he found it didn't really interest him, so he went to his dad and said, "I want to work with my hands like you."

John, Sr., who joined the business in 1977 while still in high school, working for his grandfather, decided to put him to the test.

"I took him on some of the worst, dirtiest jobs we ever had and he loved it, absolutely loved," John, Sr., said.

John, Sr., who has no plans to retire anytime soon, said his son joining the business is "a dream come true."

"It’s great that my son has come int the business andI'mm looking forward to the future with him," John, Sr. said.