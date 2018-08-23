Feds approve $1.8 million for taxiway at Genesee County Airport

Press release:

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer and U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand today announced $1,860,921 in federal funding for the Genesee County Airport in Batavia.

The funding was allocated through the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) and the Federal Aviation Administration’s (FAA) Airport Improvement Program (AIP). Specifically, the Genesee County Airport will use the funding to reconstruct its taxiways and taxiway lighting.

“Keeping our airports in top-notch shape is crucial to safe travel for area residents and in attracting business and tourism to Batavia,” Senator Schumer said. “These federal funds will allow the Genesee County Airport to reconstruct part of its existing taxiway and upgrade its existing lighting system, which will improve service for the passengers and pilots who fly in and out of the area every day.”

“This federal investment will give the Genesee County Airport the resources it needs to reconstruct their taxiway and improve taxiway lighting, which will increase safety for travelers flying to and from Genesee County,” Senator Gillibrand said. “Investments like this are critical to local economic development around our state, and I will continue to fight for the resources that our airports across New York need to be safe, modern and efficient.”

This funding is awarded through the Airport Improvement Program and is administered by the FAA. AIP provides grants to public agencies for the planning and development of public-use airports that are included in the National Plan of Integrated Airport Systems (NPIAS). Funds obligated for AIP are drawn from the Airport and Airway Trust Fund, which is supported by user fees, fuel taxes, and other similar revenue sources.