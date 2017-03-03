Felony charges filed against driver involved in serious injury accident following Heart concert

Eric Brumstead

A 55-year-old Leicester man involved in a serious-injury motorcycle accident following the Heart concert at Darien Lake on July 27 has been charged with three felonies following the completion of an investigation into the incident by the Sheriff's Office.

Eric R. Brumstead, of South Main Street, Leicester, is charged with two counts aggravated vehicular assault and aggravated unlicensed operation 1st.

Brumstead was allegedly driving his Harley-Davidson with a BAC greater than .18 percent and had a prior DWI conviction within 10 years.

According to the Sheriff's Office, Brumstead failed to stop for deputies who were directing traffic and then continued eastbound on Sumner Road at a high rate of speed. He failed to negotiate a curve in the roadway near Walker Road.

Both Brumstead and a passenger were ejected from the bike and both were flown by Mercy Flight to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester.

Upon his arrest, Brumstead was jailed pending arraignment in County Court.

The accident was investigated by Deputy Ryan DeLong and the Livingston County Sheriff's Office.