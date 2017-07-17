Five arrested at Chris Stapleton concert

The following people were arrested by the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office during the Chris Stapleton Concert at Darien Lake Performing Arts Center on Sunday:

Jeremy A. Wicks, 34, of Beebe Road, Afton, is charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle after allegedly taking a Darien Lake golf cart without permission. Wicks was arraigned in Darien Court and put in jail in lieu of $500 bail.

Russell P. Vincent Jr., 18, of Chestnut Road, Newfane, is charged with unlawful possession of marijuana after allegedly being found in possession of a quantity of marijuana.

Brandon M. Welsh, 29, of Main Street North, Jarvis, Ontario, is charged with harassment, 2nd, after allegedly having unwanted contact with a Live Nation employee.

Amanda M. Ott, 30, of East Avenue, Lockport, is charged with harassment, 2nd, after allegedly pushing a Live Nation employee in the chest.

Kaitlyn M. Hornburg, 20, of Seger Road, Sinclairville, is charged with harassment, 2nd, after allegedly spitting in a Live Nation employee's face.