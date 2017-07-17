Online News. Community Views.

July 17, 2017 - 10:35am

Five arrested at Chris Stapleton concert

posted by Howard B. Owens in darien lake, darien lake performing arts center, Darien, crime, news.

The following people were arrested by the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office during the Chris Stapleton Concert at Darien Lake Performing Arts Center on Sunday:

Jeremy A. Wicks, 34, of Beebe Road, Afton, is charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle after allegedly taking a Darien Lake golf cart without permission. Wicks was arraigned in Darien Court and put in jail in lieu of $500 bail.

Russell P. Vincent Jr., 18, of Chestnut Road, Newfane, is charged with unlawful possession of marijuana after allegedly being found in possession of a quantity of marijuana.

Brandon M. Welsh, 29, of Main Street North, Jarvis, Ontario, is charged with harassment, 2nd, after allegedly having unwanted contact with a Live Nation employee.

Amanda M. Ott,  30, of East Avenue, Lockport, is charged with harassment, 2nd, after allegedly pushing a Live Nation employee in the chest.

Kaitlyn M. Hornburg,  20, of Seger Road, Sinclairville, is charged with harassment, 2nd, after allegedly spitting in a Live Nation employee's face.

Another classless pos spitting in someone's face

