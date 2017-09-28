Fourteen local firefighters complete rope rescue training

Press release:

Fourteen area firefighters successfully completed 32 hours of Rope Rescue Operations Level training held at the Genesee County Fire Training Center. The program, instructed by NYS Fire Protection Specialists, concluded on September 24, 2017.

This course provided information and developed student skills to adequately perform basic vertical rope rescue techniques in an urban/suburban environment. The overall objective of the Rope Rescue course is to improve rescuer awareness of the safety concerns at rope rescue situations and to develop basic skills in rappelling and high-angle rescue systems.

Genesee County’s Rope Rescue team is one of the specialized rescue teams supported by the county.