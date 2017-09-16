Friday Night Football: Pembroke beats Notre Dame 48-6

Zach von Kramer rushed for 250 yards on 15 carries and three touchdowns to lead the Pembroke Dragons to a 48-6 win over Notre Dame.

Von Kramer also had nine tackles on defense.

For the Irish, Timothy Klotzbach was 6-11 passing for 122 yards and one touchdown.

In other games:

Attica 53, Oakfield-Alabama/Elba 7: Mason Compton had 148 yards, three touchdowns on five carries.

Alexander 44, Holley 6: The Trojans are now 3-0. For Alexander, Chris McClinic carried the ball 12 times for 162 yards and three touchdowns. Terrez Smith rushed seven times for 71 yards and two touchdowns.Erik Scharlau, four catches, 70 yards, one TD.

We'll have more on the Le Roy vs. Cal-Mum game later in a separate post.

Top and bottom photo by Thomas Ognibene. The rest of the photos by Jim Burns.