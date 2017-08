A fully-involved car fire is reported after a two-vehicle accident on Route 77 at Ledge Road, Alabama.

There are injuries

Vehicles are blocking.

Alabama Fire and Mercy EMS dispatched.

UPDATE 7:28 p.m.: A second ambulance requested to the scene.

UPDATE 7:36 p.m.: Alabama and Pembroke fire police requested to the scene.

UPDATE 7:52 p.m.: An ambulance from Medina is on scene.