Online News. Community Views.

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

May 16, 2018 - 2:11pm

Funeral procession for Steve Spryopoulos passes through parking lots of Settler's, Billy Goats

posted by Howard B. Owens in Settler's Restaurant, Billy Goats, news, batavia.

stevefuneralprocessionsettlers2018.jpg

Stylianos “Steve” Spryopoulos, a local restaurateur who loved what he did and loved his family, was lain to rest today with his funeral possession passing through the parking lots of the businesses he helped found and co-owned with his wife, Rula, and son John -- Settler's and Billy Goats.

Spryopoulos died Friday morning at age 66.

Click here for his obituary.

stevefuneralprocessionsettlers2018-2.jpg

Post new comment

Log in or register to post comments

Calendar

May 2018

S M T W T F S
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
31
 
 
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2017 The Batavian. Some Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
Original content available for non-commercial use under a Creative Commons license.
Contact: Howard Owens, publisher (howard (at) the batavian dot com); (585) 250-4118

blue button