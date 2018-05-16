May 16, 2018 - 2:11pm
Funeral procession for Steve Spryopoulos passes through parking lots of Settler's, Billy Goats
posted by Howard B. Owens in Settler's Restaurant, Billy Goats, news, batavia.
Stylianos “Steve” Spryopoulos, a local restaurateur who loved what he did and loved his family, was lain to rest today with his funeral possession passing through the parking lots of the businesses he helped found and co-owned with his wife, Rula, and son John -- Settler's and Billy Goats.
Spryopoulos died Friday morning at age 66.
Recent comments