March 29, 2017 - 10:33am

Gas line struck on Warsaw Road, Le Roy

posted by Howard B. Owens in Le Roy, news.

A gas line has been struck at 9292 Warsaw Road, Le Roy.

Le Roy fire with one engine from Pavilion dispatched.

National Fuel is notified. No ETA.

