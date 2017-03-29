March 29, 2017 - 10:33am
Gas line struck on Warsaw Road, Le Roy
A gas line has been struck at 9292 Warsaw Road, Le Roy.
Le Roy fire with one engine from Pavilion dispatched.
National Fuel is notified. No ETA.
A gas line has been struck at 9292 Warsaw Road, Le Roy.
Le Roy fire with one engine from Pavilion dispatched.
National Fuel is notified. No ETA.
Copyright © 2008-2016 The Batavian. Some Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
Original content available for non-commercial use under a Creative Commons license.
Contact: Howard Owens, publisher (howard (at) the batavian dot com); (585) 250-4118
Recent comments