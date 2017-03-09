Genesee County still in grips of storm-related damage

There are still nearly 100 separate power outages affecting about 10,000 National Grid customers in Genesee County.

WBTA has a complete list of school closings for today.

UMMC just announced the following closures:

Cardiac Rehabilitation, 215 Summit Street, Batavia

Genesee Orthopaedics Batavia, 33 Chandler Avenue, Batavia

Internal Medicine, 229 Summit Street, Batavia

Laboratory & Diagnostics LeRoy, 8745 Lake Street Road LeRoy

Laboratory Pembroke, 860 Main Road, Corfu,

Pain Care Center, 229 Summit Street, Batavia

Surgical Associates, 229 Summit Street, Batavia

Tountas Family Care, 3 Tountas Avenue, LeRoy

Urgent Care LeRoy, 8745 Lake Street Road, LeRoy

Women’s Care Batavia (Prenatal visits will be seen at 127 North Street), 33 Chandler Avenue, Batavia

Elective surgeries have been canceled

The travel advisories for Genesee County and the City of Batavia were lifted at 11 p.m.

There are several roads in the county that are closed:

Fargo Road, between Sweetland and Route 5

Route 5 between Keeny Road and Bater Road

Transit Road between Bridge Road and North Byron Road

Warboys Road between Merrill Road and Sautell Road

Sanders Road between Bartoff Road and Route 5

Gilbert Street southbound from Route 5

Creek Road between Putnum Road and East Road

State Street between Denio Street and MacArthur Park

East Avenue at Naramore

Dodgeson Road between Day Road and Beaver Road

The Sheriff's Office cautions roads may have debris. Be alert and careful. Give working crews plenty of space and slow down. A traffic light that is dark is treated as a four-way stop. The Sheriff's Office (dispatchers) have no information on estimated time of power restoration for those affected.

UPDATE 11:04 a.m.: Darien Town Hall is open and residents are invited to using it as a warming center.