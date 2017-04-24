Online News. Community Views.

April 24, 2017 - 10:03am

German shepherd puppy, 'Roamer,' missing in area of sandwash, DeWitt

posted by Howard B. Owens in pets, animals, batavia, news.

img_20170415_053056852missingpuppy.jpg

Yesterday, as Don Mengs was leaving the Country Max store on East Main Street, Batavia, an English bulldog pushed open the door of a van and charged his two German shepherd puppies.

One of the puppies, Roamer, slipped from his splitter and collar and ran south into the woods and area of the quarry behind the store. 

Batavia PD officers helped search the area for a length of time, including the area of the park on the other side of the lake. Mengs returned from 6 to 9 p.m. and searched the area with one of his older dogs but they could not find him.

Batavia PD is resuming the search this morning. 

Roamer is just over three months old, a black and tan German shepherd. He weighs 30 pounds and is 18 inches high. He responds to his name and sits and shakes quickly on command. He has a distinguishing Roman-helmet-looking mark on his snout with light-colored eyebrows.

If found, call Batavia PD at (585) 345-6350.

