GO Art! releases list of annual grant recipients

Press release:

2017 marks the 30th year that GO ART! has proudly administered the New York State Council on the Arts’ Decentralization (DEC) Regrant Program in Genesee and Orleans Counties. This program was initiated by the NYS Legislature to offer more artistic and cultural decision-making for state monies spent at a local level.

On March 2nd , GOART! honored twenty-four grant recipients from across our two-county region. This year, twenty Reach Grants have been awarded to deserving non-profits and local government entities who will provide cultural and artistic programming to benefit the local community. In addition, one Ripple Grant has been awarded to an individual artist to create a new work, and three Spark Grants (Arts in Education Grants) have been awarded to individual artists and non-profit organizations, providing K-12 public school students and/or senior learners high-quality artistic learning experiences.

With the honorees and GOART! Board and staff, Sharon White representative of Stephen Hawley, Lynne Johnson, Vice Chairperson of Orleans County Legislature, John DeFillips, of Orleans County Legislature, and Gregg Torrey , Genesee County Legislature were treated to a vocal performance by the Genesee Chorale and local school music teachers, Lauren Picarro-Hoerbelt and Jennifer Neroni-Trupo.

These are the 2017 DEC recipients

Orleans County

The Arc of Genesee Orleans, sponsored by Orleans County Chamber of Commerce (Open Mic & Art Show), $2,375.00

Lee-Whedon Memorial Library ("Finally Fridays!"), $2,800.00

Lyndonville Lions Club (Music Fun in the summer in Lyndonville), $3,800.00

Orleans County Chamber of Commerce (Traveling Towpath Troubadours: Bicentennial Celebration of the Erie Canal), $5,000.00

Village of Albion (Concerts on the Canal), $2,673.00

Village of Holley (Concerts at Canal Park), $1,000.00

World Life Institute Inc. (Voices from Earth: Pottery Experience in Orleans County), $4,908.00

Yates Community Library (More Than Just Books ), $4,400.00

Genesee County

The Arc of Genesee Orleans (Art Show and Film Festival), $2,394.00

Batavia Concert Band (2017 Summer Concert Series), $4,250.00

Batavia Players (Summer Musical), $1,750.00

Byron-Bergen Public Library (Art and Music in the Community), $2,250.00

Genesee Chorale (Genesee Chorale 2017 Season), $4,000.00

Batavia Players (Spring After School Program), $1,427.00

Jill Pettigrew (NYS School for the Blind 150th Anniversary Permanent Ceramic Tie Mural), $3,559.00

Ted Canning sponsored by Genesee Symphony Orchestra (Steel Band Residency), $1,725.00

David Burke (Byron-Bergen Public Library Exterior Mural), $2,500.00

If you enjoyed any of the events or public artwork created by the recipients, please note that the Decentralization Grant Program (DEC) is probably in danger of being cut or disseminated by Federal Budget cuts that are being proposed. If you care about art and culture in your life at the grass roots level, let your legislators know that we need funding to continue to promote art and culture in our community.