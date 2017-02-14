Online News. Community Views.

February 14, 2017 - 10:35am

Grammy winner Chance the Rapper added to Darien Lake lineup

posted by Howard B. Owens in darien lake performing arts center, darien lake, arts, entertainment, news.

Chance the Rapper, fresh off a Grammy win this week, has been added to the lineup of top stars coming to Darien Lake Performing Arts Center this season.

The show is scheduled for 8 p.m., May 31.

The theme park won't be open on that date, though for all other upcoming dates, Live Nation is celebrating 25 years of bringing music to Darien Lake by partnering with the Theme Park to offer free park admission on concert nights.

Other acts booked for the summer include Zac Brown Band, Third Eye Blind, Nickleback, Chicago and the Doobie Brothers, Foreigner, Kings of Leon, Lady Antebellum and Green Day.

For more on the concert season, click here.

