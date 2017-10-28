GSO to perform in Perry and at GCC this weekend

The Genesee Symphony Orchestra performs tonight at Perry High School and again tomorrow at Genesee Community College.

Mia Fasanello, a winner of the young artist competition, on oboe, is one of the featured performers in a show titled "Festivals, Techno, and Fate!"

The program includes Academic Festival Overture by Brahms, The B-Sides, Five Pieces for Orchestra and Electronica by Bates, and Symphony no. 5 in C Minor by Beethoven.

During Friday's rehearsal, young music students were invited to sit next to orchestra music and experience the music from within the orchestra.

The Perry performance starts at 7 p.m. and the GCC performance is at 4 p.m.

Tickets are available at the door or through GSO's website.