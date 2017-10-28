Online News. Community Views.

October 28, 2017 - 10:08am

GSO to perform in Perry and at GCC this weekend

posted by Howard B. Owens in Genesee Symphony Orchestra, music, entertainment, news.

The Genesee Symphony Orchestra performs tonight at Perry High School and again tomorrow at Genesee Community College.

Mia Fasanello, a winner of the young artist competition, on oboe, is one of the featured performers in a show titled "Festivals, Techno, and Fate!"

The program includes Academic Festival Overture by Brahms, The B-Sides, Five Pieces for Orchestra and Electronica  by Bates, and Symphony no. 5 in C Minor by Beethoven.

During Friday's rehearsal, young music students were invited to sit next to orchestra music and experience the music from within the orchestra.

The Perry performance starts at 7 p.m. and the GCC performance is at 4 p.m.

Tickets are available at the door or through GSO's website.

