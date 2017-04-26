Hawley announces legislative survey

Press release:

Assemblyman Steve Hawley (R,C,I-Batavia) today announced that his 2017 Legislative Survey has been launched on his official Assembly website. The survey covers various topics such as the minimum wage, small business reform, the DREAM Act and economic development.

“I am proud to once again offer an interactive survey to my constituents that allows for feedback on opinion-based questions pertaining to the most salient legislative issues facing our state,” Hawley said.

“Hearing feedback, positive and negative, from those who have trusted me to represent them in Albany is the crux of what we do as elected officials, and I encourage all residents to take a couple of minutes and answer these questions. I look forward to your feedback!”

A link to Hawley’s survey can be found by clicking here.