March 11, 2017 - 9:23am

Hawley calls on governor not to repair damaged 'I Love NY' signs posted along Thruway

“This week, residents of Western New York were devastated by a hurricane-like storm that caused major damage and left thousands without power. We are now focused on cleaning up the mess left behind by the storm and ensuring that everyone is safe and has power.

“The powerful winds blew many signs down in my district, including at least three ‘I Love NY’ signs at mile post 381 on the Thruway just east of Batavia. These gimmicks cost taxpayers $25 million and were installed by the governor despite being in violation of federal law. I am calling on the governor not to waste another cent of taxpayer money on these illegal signs and put that money into repairing our infrastructure and the damages from this horrific wind storm that wreaked havoc on our region.”

March 11, 2017 - 11:57am
Timothy Hens
Many were actually blown down and damaged prior to last week's wind storm.

March 11, 2017 - 12:53pm
David O'Connor
I agree with Mr. Hawley. These State signs are distracting, useless and costly.

