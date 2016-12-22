Hawley wishes everyone a safe and happy holiday

Press release:

"As we approach the 2016 holiday season, I want to wish all my constituents and New Yorkers alike a safe and happy holiday season from the bottom of my heart. The holidays are one of the best times of the year to relax, exchange gifts and enjoy the many opportunities we have to be with family and friends. As we enjoy this special time of year, please take a moment to thank the thousands of servicemen and women who are overseas and unable to spend the holidays with their families. They and their predecessors’ sacrifices have made it possible for us to realize such an extraordinary and memorable time of year.

“As you give and receive gifts this year I encourage you to keep in mind that local families are still struggling in our area and many children are unsure whether they will be receiving any gifts. It is important for us to help the less fortunate and realize that a small donation will brighten a child’s day more than you can imagine. Please take advantage of some of the local opportunities to make a donation, and together we can build a stronger Western New York.”